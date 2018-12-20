After leading Maine to its best season in program history, Joe Harasymiak has landed a Power Five job.

A source told Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel that Harasymiak, who has spent the past eight seasons at Maine, including the last three as head coach, is headed to Minnesota as an on-field assistant under P.J. Fleck.

After going 10-11 in his first two seasons as head coach, the 32-year-old Harasymiak guided the Black Bears to 10 wins, a Colonial Athletic Association title and to the FCS semifinals, the furthest the program has ever advanced in the FCS playoffs, in 2018. As the No. 7 seed, Maine beat Jacksonville State at home and then upset No. 3 Weber State on the road to advance to the semifinals, where it fell 50-19 on the red turf at No. 4 Eastern Washington.

The Black Bears won the CAA championship after being picked to finish eighth in the preseason poll. For his efforts, Harasymiak was named the AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year.

When promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach in December 2015, Harasymiak was the youngest head coach in Division I. At that time, he signed a five-year deal through June 2020. According to the Bangor Daily News, Harasymiak made $153,000 annually at Maine and was the lowest-paid head coach in the CAA. At Minnesota, he is likely in line for a sizable raise.

Fleck was looking for a new assistant to add to his staff after defensive coordinator Robb Smith was fired mid-season. Harasymiak will fill a role on the defensive staff under new Gophers defensive coordinator Joseph Rossi, who served as interim when Smith was fired before being promoted to the role full-time. Rossi was the defensive coordinator at Maine in 2011 when Harasymiak was hired as the Black Bears’ defensive backs coach.

Minnesota is 6-6 in Fleck’s second season as head coach. The Gophers will face Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl on Wednesday.