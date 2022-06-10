Maple Grove (MN) TE Sam Peters Commits to Minnesota

Maple Grove (MN) tight end Sam Peters has ended his recruitment and is staying home, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound three-star tight end announced his commitment to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday evening.

"I grew up in Minnesota, and I have been a Gopher fan my whole life." Peters told TGR. "Minnesota has always been where I’ve wanted to go from the start and I knew as soon as I got the offer, I would be coming here."

Peters chose the in-state Gophers over Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Tulane, and Wyoming.