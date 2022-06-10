Maple Grove (MN) TE Sam Peters Commits to Minnesota
Maple Grove (MN) tight end Sam Peters has ended his recruitment and is staying home, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound three-star tight end announced his commitment to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday evening.
"I grew up in Minnesota, and I have been a Gopher fan my whole life." Peters told TGR. "Minnesota has always been where I’ve wanted to go from the start and I knew as soon as I got the offer, I would be coming here."
Peters chose the in-state Gophers over Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Tulane, and Wyoming.
The commitment from Peters comes as no surprise, the Minnesota native was looking for quite some time for an offer from P.J. Fleck and his coaching staff and received that offer last Sunday when he camped for the Gophers. A strong camp performance including a 40-yard dash of 4.63 gave the coaching staff all they needed to see in order to offer the Maple Grove native.
After receiving that offer, Peters told TGR, "This means a ton to me. I grew up a Gopher fan and I never thought this would be possible but here I am now with a chance to play for the Gophers. It feels amazing."
Peters is the Gophers' 10th commitment in their 2023 recruiting class that currently ranks 18th in Rivals' Team Recruiting Rankings. He is the sixth commitment from Minnesota to join the class as the Gophers have dominated when it comes to in-state prospects during the 2023 recruiting cycle.
