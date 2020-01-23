Marcus Carr delivers the game winning dagger to Ohio State
Marcus Carr made the biggest shot of his college career in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday night. With three seconds remaining and the score tied at 59, Carr swished a contested 22-footer that powered t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news