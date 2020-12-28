TheGopherReport - Marcus Carr Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

Marcus Carr Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

Redshirt junior Marcus Carr has been named the Co Big Ten Player of the Week, announced today by the conference office. It marks Carr's first Big Ten weekly award of his career and the first honor this season for Minnesota. The last weekly award dates back to Gabe Kalscheur and Daniel Oturu during the 2019-20 season.

Carr produced his third 30-plus game this season and second in a row Friday against Iowa. The Toronto, Ont., native had 30 points against the then-No. 4 Hawkeyes when he went 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and eight assists. He also scored a crucial three-pointer to send the game into overtime against Iowa as the Gophers later secured the 102-95 upset win. Carr also established his 1,000th career point in the win.

On the season, Carr averages 24.6 ppg, which ranks third nationally and second in the Big Ten. His 6.2 assists per game ranks first in the league and 24th nationally. He also averages 36.1 minutes played, which also tops the Big Ten and 39th nationally. Carr also has had six 20-plus games already this season. He tied a career-best 35 points in the season opener against Green Bay and scored 32 against Saint Louis.

The No. 21 Gophers take on the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans tonight, 7 p.m., on Big Ten Network.