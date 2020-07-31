Marcus Carr returning to Minnesota
The Minnesota basketball program got the big news it had been hoping for on Friday afternoon when Marcus Carr announced he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will be returning to school for his ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news