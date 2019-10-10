Why Martice Mitchell chose Minnesota
Minnesota picked up its first commitment of the 2020 Class in late September when Martice Mitchell decided to become a Gopher. The 6-foot-10 wing/forward out of Chicago Heights had several offers t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news