University of Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week today after the Gophers beat Nebraska 34-7 on Saturday night at TCF Bank Stadium.

Martin made a career high 15 tackles and anchored a defense that did not allow a point until the fourth quarter. Nebraska's score ended a streak of 111:27 by the Gopher defense without allowing an offensive touchdown. Prior to Nebraska's score with 12:32 left in the game, the Gophers last gave up an offensive touchdown at Purdue with 3:59 left in the game. Minnesota did not allow an offensive touchdown against Illinois.

Martin has played in only four of six games this year, but he leads the Gophers with 41 tackles (10.25 average per game). Kamal also has two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup this year.

Martin is the fifth Gopher this year to be named a player of the week by the Big Ten this year through six games. The league previously honored Antoine Winfield Jr., (Defensive), Tyler Johnson (Offensive), Tanner Morgan (Offensive) and Jacob Herbers (Special) this season. Minnesota set a school record last season when it had eight players recognized by the conference.

Minnesota is 6-0 for the first time since 2003 and for the second time since 1960. Minnesota is now 10-2 in its last 12 games and has won eight straight games. The last time Minnesota won eight straight games was 70 years ago, as the Gophers ended the 1948 season with four straight wins and started the 1949 season with four straight wins.

The Gophers play at Rutgers on Saturday and then host Maryland on Oct. 26.