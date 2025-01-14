Maryland ATH Kenedy Uzoma backs off Minnesota commitment

Uzoma originally committed to the Gophers this past summer as a member of the 2026 recruiting class. In September, he announced his plans to reclassify to the 2025 recruiting cycle. In December during the early signing period, Uzoma notably did not sign with the Gophers. Now, less than a month later he has decommitted from the program. Notably, the Gophers viewed Uzoma as a defensive end at the next level, however, it appears the Baltimore, Maryland standout is set on wanting to be a wide receiver at the collegiate level.

"I would like to thank Minnesota and its staff for the opportunity they have given me," he said in his announcement on X. "With that being said I would like to announce that I have 100% opened my recruitment back up." He also noted in the announcement that he is a 6-foot-5, "versatile" wide receiver.