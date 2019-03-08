Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 21:35:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Maryland too much for Minnesota

Jlzahxmhfxgcelzcwzh1
Anthony Cowan Jr. celebrates one of his three 3-pointers on Friday night
https://twitter.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

Minnesota closed out the 2018-19 Big Ten regular season on Friday night in College Park, Maryland with a 69-60 defeat at the hands of the Terrapins. The Gophers are currently a half game ahead of O...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}