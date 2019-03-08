Maryland too much for Minnesota
Minnesota closed out the 2018-19 Big Ten regular season on Friday night in College Park, Maryland with a 69-60 defeat at the hands of the Terrapins. The Gophers are currently a half game ahead of O...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news