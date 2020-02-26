News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 23:14:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Maryland's last second dagger stuns Minnesota

David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Minnesota (13-14, 7-10) desperately needed its third home win of the year against a top ten team. For much of the game it appeared they might get it against ninth-ranked Maryland (23-5, 13-4). They...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}