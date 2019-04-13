University of Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletics is excited to announce that Maturi Pavilion will receive some significant upgrades prior to the 2019 Gopher volleyball season. The changes will benefit both Minnesota's student-athletes and fans.

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved a privately funded renovation to Maturi Pavilion, which will transform the existing space into a world-class facility designed to support and enhance the performance of our volleyball student-athletes. The performance center is a state-of-the-art space that will feature a 9,000 square foot remodel of the east side of Maturi Pavilion that will encompass both the lower and upper levels.

The renovated spaces on the lower level will provide student-athletes direct access from the competition court to strength training, athletic medicine, a nutrition station and hydrotherapy pools. The team room, locker room and player lounge will also be renovated.

"We are extremely excited about the performance center and the positive influence it will have on our program," head volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon said. "Having our strength training, athletic training, hydrotherapy, recovery, nutrition, video area and locker room all adjacent to our competition court will be a significant competitive advantage for us. This is a significant step forward for our program."

The upper level will include offices and meeting space for coaches and will also include a remodel of the club room that will add 48 premium seats for fans.

Construction on both levels has begun and will be completed by Aug. 31, 2019.

Maturi Pavilion will also welcome the addition of air conditioning for the 2019 season. Minnesota recently capped its season-tickets for the upcoming season and fans will now be able to enjoy a packed Maturi Pavilion in a comfortable, temperature-controlled setting. Construction for the air conditioning has already begun and the project will be completed prior to the 2019 season.

Opportunities are available for those interested in supporting this project. For more details on donating, please contact the Golden Gopher Fund at GGF@umn.edu or call (612) 626-4653.

Those who are interested in learning more about the club room premium seating area should contact Minnesota's Ryan Dillon at 612-624-6282 or dillonr@umn.edu.

The season ticket renewal deadline is quickly approaching on Monday, April 15th at 5 p.m., CT. 2018 Season ticket holders can renew their tickets here.

Fans wishing to join the season ticket wait list should click here.