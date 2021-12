Maverick Baranowski Flips To Minnesota

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

The Minnesota Gophers are continuing their hot streak this weekend on the recruiting trail.

After landing Cade McConnell earlier today, another big piece has joined the class in Port Orange (FL) linebacker Maverick Baranowski.

Baranowski was committed to Air Force since August, but flipped his pledge to the Gophers after an official visit to Minnesota this weekend.