After falling to North Carolina in their season opener, the Minnesota Golden Gophers rebounded on Saturday afternoon against the Rhode Island Rams, picking up their first win of the season by the final score of 48-0. It wasn’t a perfect effort from P.J. Fleck’s program but it was a step in the right direction.

Max Brosmer had a strong performance completing 24-of-30 attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns, helping make up for a slow day on the ground for the Gophers rushing attack. Minnesota’s defense was outstanding as well, allowing just 135 yards.





Dragan Kesich coming off a tough performance against North Carolina including missing the game winning field goal would put the performance behind as he opened the scoring with a 53-yard field goal on the Gophers first drive of the day. He was 2-for-3 on the day with makes from 53 and 47 while missing a 55 yard attempt prior to halftime.





In the second quarter, Darius Taylor would find the endzone for the first time this season, capping off a 13-play, 83-yard drive for the Gophers from the goal line to give Minnesota a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. Taylor would finish the game with 64 rushing yards on 14 attempts, he also had 48 receiving yards in the game.





A few plays later on Rhode Island’s fourth drive of the game, Gophers safety Aidan Gousby would bring in his first career interception. It was one of four forced turnovers for the Gophers in the game.





The Gophers would capitalize on the turnover, going on a second-straight extensive drive, this time 14 plays and 85 yards before Marcus Major extended their lead to 17-0 with a two-yard touchdown run.





It was a dominant first half effort from the Gophers defense that kept the Rams to just 67 total yards including 12 rushing yards. The Rams passing attack had little success of its own, with just 55 passing yards on 14 attempts.





In the second half, the Gophers passing offense picked up right where they left off in the first half, as Max Brosmer was five-for-five on their first drive of the half for 49 yards. Penn State transfer Crisitan Driver playing in his second game as a Gopher would be on the receiving end of Brosmer’s first passing touchdown of the day, picking up his first career touchdown to extend Minnesota’s lead to 24-0.





One drive later, Brosmer would pick up his second passing touchdown of the day, this time finding Le’Meke Brockington for a 29-yard score, to give the Gophers a 31-0 lead. It was one of two for Brockington on Saturday as he finished with two receptions for 28 yards and the touchdown.





In the fourth quarter, Gophers true freshman and crown jewel of their 2024 recruiting class Koi Perich would nab his first interception, picking off a deflected Devin Farrell pass and returning it into Rhode Island territory.





The Gophers were unable to take full advantage of the turnover but did see Dragan Kesich nail his second kick of the day, this time a 47-yard attempt to extend the lead to 34-0.





It wouldn't take long for the Gophers defense to make another impact play. Just three plays into Rhode Island's next drive, senior defensive back Jack Henderson would make a house call, interceptiong a Hunter Helms and returning it pass for a 25-yard touchdown to make it a 41-0 game.



The Gophers would add one more score before the clock sriked zero as true freshman Drake Lindsey threw his first career touchdown pass to TJ Williams to give the game its final score of 48-0. In his Gopher debut, Lindsey would complete 3-of-4 attempts for 35 yards and a touchdown.