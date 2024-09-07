PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Max Brosmer's big day lead Gophers to win over Rhode Island

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

After falling to North Carolina in their season opener, the Minnesota Golden Gophers rebounded on Saturday afternoon against the Rhode Island Rams, picking up their first win of the season by the final score of 48-0. It wasn’t a perfect effort from P.J. Fleck’s program but it was a step in the right direction.


GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

Max Brosmer had a strong performance completing 24-of-30 attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns, helping make up for a slow day on the ground for the Gophers rushing attack. Minnesota’s defense was outstanding as well, allowing just 135 yards.


Dragan Kesich coming off a tough performance against North Carolina including missing the game winning field goal would put the performance behind as he opened the scoring with a 53-yard field goal on the Gophers first drive of the day. He was 2-for-3 on the day with makes from 53 and 47 while missing a 55 yard attempt prior to halftime.


In the second quarter, Darius Taylor would find the endzone for the first time this season, capping off a 13-play, 83-yard drive for the Gophers from the goal line to give Minnesota a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. Taylor would finish the game with 64 rushing yards on 14 attempts, he also had 48 receiving yards in the game.


A few plays later on Rhode Island’s fourth drive of the game, Gophers safety Aidan Gousby would bring in his first career interception. It was one of four forced turnovers for the Gophers in the game.


The Gophers would capitalize on the turnover, going on a second-straight extensive drive, this time 14 plays and 85 yards before Marcus Major extended their lead to 17-0 with a two-yard touchdown run.


It was a dominant first half effort from the Gophers defense that kept the Rams to just 67 total yards including 12 rushing yards. The Rams passing attack had little success of its own, with just 55 passing yards on 14 attempts.


In the second half, the Gophers passing offense picked up right where they left off in the first half, as Max Brosmer was five-for-five on their first drive of the half for 49 yards. Penn State transfer Crisitan Driver playing in his second game as a Gopher would be on the receiving end of Brosmer’s first passing touchdown of the day, picking up his first career touchdown to extend Minnesota’s lead to 24-0.


One drive later, Brosmer would pick up his second passing touchdown of the day, this time finding Le’Meke Brockington for a 29-yard score, to give the Gophers a 31-0 lead. It was one of two for Brockington on Saturday as he finished with two receptions for 28 yards and the touchdown.


In the fourth quarter, Gophers true freshman and crown jewel of their 2024 recruiting class Koi Perich would nab his first interception, picking off a deflected Devin Farrell pass and returning it into Rhode Island territory.


The Gophers were unable to take full advantage of the turnover but did see Dragan Kesich nail his second kick of the day, this time a 47-yard attempt to extend the lead to 34-0.


It wouldn't take long for the Gophers defense to make another impact play. Just three plays into Rhode Island's next drive, senior defensive back Jack Henderson would make a house call, interceptiong a Hunter Helms and returning it pass for a 25-yard touchdown to make it a 41-0 game.


The Gophers would add one more score before the clock sriked zero as true freshman Drake Lindsey threw his first career touchdown pass to TJ Williams to give the game its final score of 48-0. In his Gopher debut, Lindsey would complete 3-of-4 attempts for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Numbers to know:

1.4: Minnesota's defnese kept Rhode Island's dangerous rushing attack to just 1.4 yards per carry, a total of just 18 yards on 13 carries.

3.1: The Gophers averaged just 3.1 yards per carry on Saturday, a number hampered significantly by a slow day from Marcus Major who had seven carries for 12 yards.

4: The Gophers defense forced four turnovers in the win that resulted in 17 points off turnovers including Jack Henderson's 25-yard pick-six.

12: 12 different Gophers recorded receptions on Saturday including four Gophers recoridng four receptions. Elijah Spencer led the Gophers with four receptions for 55 yards. Daniel Jackson had four receptions for 40 yards while running backs Darius Taylor and Marcus Major also both recorded four receptions.

64: Darius Taylor's 2024 debut saw him rush for 64 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

80: Max Brosmer completed 80% of his passes on Saturday in the win, completing 24-of-30 attmpts for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

NEXT UP

The Gophers return to action next Saturday for a third straight home game as they take on the Nevada Wolfpack.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbWF4LWJyb3NtZXItcy1iaWctZGF5LWxlYWQtZ29waGVycy10 by13aW4tb3Zlci1yaG9kZS1pc2xhbmQtMSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlubmVzb3RhLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbWF4LWJyb3NtZXItcy1iaWctZGF5LWxlYWQtZ29w aGVycy10by13aW4tb3Zlci1yaG9kZS1pc2xhbmQtMSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE3 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==