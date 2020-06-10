MINNEAPOLIS – The Miami Marlins selected junior right-handed pitcher Max Meyer with the third overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft on Wednesday night, tying the Gopher ace as the highest draft pick in program history and making him the top pitcher ever drafted out of the University of Minnesota. With tonight's historical selection, Minnesota now boasts nine first round draft picks in the history of the program – the most of any program in the Big Ten Conference.

"I'm at a loss for words. I have been dreaming of this day ever since I was a little kid, and for my dreams to come true today, this is the greatest day of my life," said Meyer. "There are so many people to thank that have been pushing me to be the best player and person I can be: family, coaches and all of my teammates throughout the years. I wouldn't be here today without them. I'm going to remember this day for the rest of my life. I could not be more excited to be joining the Miami Marlins organization and look forward to beginning the next chapter of my career."

In being drafted No. 3 overall, Meyer is not only rewriting the Gopher record books as the program's top pitcher ever selected, but he also becomes Minnesota's highest-ever MLB Draft selection alongside Paul Molitor, who was also drafted No. 3 in 1977. Overall, Meyer is just the fourth Gopher player to become a top-10 draft pick, joining MLB Hall-of-Famers Dave Winfield (No. 4 in 1973) and Molitor in addition to Dan Wilson (No. 7 in 1990).

Meyer officially put a bow on an illustrious career in Maroon & Gold this past spring, going 3-1 on the mound with a 1.95 ERA and 46 strikeouts in just 27 2/3 innings of work (15.0 strikeouts-per-nine innings). Opposing hitters batted just .155 against Meyer in his final collegiate campaign.

Collectively, Meyer registered 148 innings pitched during his three seasons with the Gophers, striking out 187 batters in the process for an 11.4 K/9. His 2.07 career ERA ranks fourth all-time at Minnesota, although he is the only member of the top-10 to have pitched in the past 42 years. Meyer's 18 career saves also rank third all-time in the 132-season history of the program.

Meyer excelled off the field as well, performing admirably in the classroom. He was named Academic All-Big Ten in both 2019 and 2020.

According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, Meyer and the Marlins have already agreed to a deal that will be slightly below the $7,221,200 slot value.