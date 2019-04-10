The University of Minnesota has agreed to a contract extension with head volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon. In addition, assistants Matt Houk and Laura Kasey have been promoted to associate head coaches.

McCutcheon recently completed his seventh season at the helm of the Gopher volleyball, as he led the team to a 2018 Big Ten title and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. Under McCutcheon’s tutelage, the Golden Gophers have won two conference titles and have competed in the NCAA tournament six of his seven years. The Golden Gophers advanced to the NCAA DI Women’s Volleyball Championship twice (2015, 2016), the Regional Final once (2012) and the Regional Semifinal three times. (2013, 2017, 2018). In his seven-year span, McCutcheon has accrued a 189-47 career record and a 108-32 mark in the Big Ten.

Since arriving in Minneapolis in 2012, McCutcheon has had 11 student-athletes earn All-America honors a total of 18 times. Competing against some of the nation’s best in the sport, the Gophers have also accumulated 29 All-Big Ten honors. The 2015 AVCA Coach of the Year also coached the AVCA National Player of the Year (Sarah Wilhite) and three Big Ten Players of the Year (Daly Santana, Wilhite and Samantha Seliger-Swenson).