Men's Basketball: Gophers land 2023 power forward Kadyn Betts

2023 Power Forward Kadyn Betts announced his college decision Friday morning, committing to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Betts was originally offered by the Gophers in May and quickly became a top target of head coach Ben Johnson and his staff.

In May, TGR caught up with Betts to discuss his recruitment shortly after receiving an offer from the Gophers. . "All the coaches there are awesome," Betts said regarding his relationship with the coaching staff. "Coach Johnson is the coolest coach that I have been with and their facilities there are second to none. They have crazy facilities and I like the Barn. The Barn is a crazy place and they say that the atmosphere on game days is like nothing else." Betts also held offers from Akron, Colorado State, Nebraska, and Wyoming..





Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAwJSBDb21taXR0ZWQhISHjgL3vuI88YnI+SHVnZSB0aGFua3Mg dG8gbXkgY29hY2hlcywgYW5kIGZhbWlseSBmb3Igc3VwcG9ydGluZyBhbmQg aGVscGluZyBtZSB0aHJvdWdob3V0IHRoaXMgam91cm5leSEhPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Hb3BoZXJNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEdvcGhlck1CQjwvYT4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb3BoZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29waGVyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEJlbkpvaG5zb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoQmVuSm9obnNvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaE1KZW5rcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hN SmVua3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUExVVE9C YXNrZXRiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQTFVUT0Jhc2tldGJh bGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93MlltYjVPMUxVIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdzJZbWI1TzFMVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLYWR5biBC ZXR0cyAoQEJldHRzS2FkeW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQmV0dHNLYWR5bi9zdGF0dXMvMTU0MjkwMTU4NDM3NTQyNzA3Mj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==