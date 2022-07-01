Men's Basketball: Gophers land 2023 power forward Kadyn Betts
2023 Power Forward Kadyn Betts announced his college decision Friday morning, committing to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Betts was originally offered by the Gophers in May and quickly became a top target of head coach Ben Johnson and his staff.
In May, TGR caught up with Betts to discuss his recruitment shortly after receiving an offer from the Gophers. . "All the coaches there are awesome," Betts said regarding his relationship with the coaching staff. "Coach Johnson is the coolest coach that I have been with and their facilities there are second to none. They have crazy facilities and I like the Barn. The Barn is a crazy place and they say that the atmosphere on game days is like nothing else."
Betts also held offers from Akron, Colorado State, Nebraska, and Wyoming..
"Minnesota has always been one of those schools that I’ve always wanted to go to," Betts said in May about his feelings regarding the offer he received. "With my family, being in the Big Ten and with them offering, it was just nothing but joy."
Notably, while originally from Pueblo, Colorado, Betts will be making the move to Huntington Prep in West Virginia for this upcoming school year. The preparatory school has produced multiple top prospects and NBA stars such as Miles Bridges, Andrew Wiggins, and Gorgui Dieng among others.
As a junior of Pueblo Central, Betts averaged 22.7 points per game as well as 12.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He is the Gophers' first commitment in their 2023 recruiting class after signing four prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle.