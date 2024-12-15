Miami (OH) transfer WR Javon Tracy commits to Minnesota

Minnesota football continues to stay hot over the weekend when it comes to bringing in transfers, Miami (OH) transfer wideout Javon Tracy announced Sunday he has committed to the program.

Tracy is coming off his best season as a college athlete in 2024, hauling in 57 receptions for 818 yards and seven touchdowns.

Over the weekend, Tracy took an official visit to Minnesota and committed to the Gophers over several other Power Four programs who had offered him.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting during his freshman season in 2022. In 2023, Tracy appeared in 14 games for Miami (OH) while catching 22 passes for 348 yards and two scores before his breakout season this year.