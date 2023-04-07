Earlier this week, Michigan safety Ty Hudkins was able to visit the Minnesota football program for the first time since being offered early this year. Coming into the visit, TGR was able to catch up with the 6-foot-0, 183-pound prospect to discuss his recruitment and what he was looking forward to on the visit.

In that interview, he told TGR, "My recruitment has been great, the whole defensive staff has sent me mail multiple times. They stand at the top at the moment." He was also hoping to see the culture the program had after hearing many great things about program's culture.

It's safe to say after his two-day visit on Monday and Tuesday, the Grand Rapids (MI) native came way highly impressed with the program.