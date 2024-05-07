Minnesota will be fourth stop for the well-traveled rusher, who has also previously played at Colorado and South Florida before his one-year stint at Michigan State.

On Tuesday, Minnesota added their third running transfer commitment this offseason in Michigan State transfer Jaren Mangham .

During his lone season with the Spartans, Mangham rushed for 81 yards on 30 carries. Throughout his collegiate career, Mangham has amassed 1,332 yards on 332 carries while scoring 23 touchdowns.

In 2021 at South Florida, Mangham had his best season, tallying 671 yards and 15 scores.

He will have one-year of eligibility remaining for the Gophers and will provide some experienced depth at the running back spot.

Minnesota also brought in transfers Marcus Major (Oklahoma) and Sieh Bangura (Ohio) before spring football to go along with projected starter Darius Taylor.