As we cross over the midway point of the year and 2022 recruiting cycle, many recruits across the country have claimed their spots in their future schools recruiting class.

Below we take a look at how each school in the Big Ten has built their class so far in terms of size, average star rating, rivals ranking points, their highest rated commit, and their respective rank in the Big Ten and country.