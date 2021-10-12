GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota commit Aidan Gousby has reached the midpoint of his senior season, and has played a huge role in helping his school Lehigh reach a 4-1 record.

Gousby released his midseason highlight tape on Tuesday morning, and all it takes is three minutes to see how athletic this future Gopher actually is. Throughout his tape you can see the 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete making plays at wide receiver, running back, defensive back, punt returner and kick returner.

Coach PJ Fleck and Coach Paul Haynes both made the trip to Lehigh last week to watch Gousby in action. He did not disappoint and showed off his versatility by recording 3 rushes for 65 yards and one touchdown along with 2 receptions for 19 more yards.