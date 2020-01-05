Minnehaha Academy vs. Sierra Canyon Recap
17,378 fans packed Target Center Saturday night for a showdown between Minnehaha Academy and star-studded Sierra Canyon (CA). TGR was on hand to check out a few Gopher prospects with Minnehaha Acad...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news