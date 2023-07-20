Last week, we took at Minnesota running back Zach Evans as a potential breakout candidate for the Golden Gophers this fall on the offensive side of the ball. Today, we turn our attention to the defensive side of the ball and the defensive line for our next breakout candidate. That candidate is Danbury, Connecticut, defensive end Jah Joyner.

His career thus far...

After seeing time in just four games over his first two seasons on campus, Joyner finally saw the field consistently in 2022 as a sophomore. He played in all 13 games for the Gophers last season, recording 15 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. It was a solid season for Joyner, who showed even more promise than the stats gave him credit for. He was strong against the run and was actually quite a productive pass rusher despite just the 1.5 sacks.

Can he get to the quarterback in 2023?

This will be the biggest question for Joyner when it comes to a potential breakout season. Last year, Joyner had 28 total quarterback pressures over 155 pass-rushing snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Out of those 28 pressures, he hurried the quarterback 21 times, and out of those 28 pressures and 21 hurries, he hit the quarterback five times. A solid number but one that could certainly improve. With a full year of playing time under his belt and with his great combination of size, strength, explosion, and athleticism, it wouldn't be shocking to see Joyner take his game to the next level. There is the potential for him to be one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten.

Where will Joyner find himself on the Gophers depth chart?

Joyner will firmly be one of the Gophers starting defensive end this upcoming season, and he'll likely have the likes of Jalen Logan-Redding and Anthony Smith playing behind him. The Connecticut native should get a majority of the snaps at defensive end, rarely coming out, especially due to his ability not just to rush the quarterback but also to play well against the run. Last season, he earned a 77.2 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Verdict