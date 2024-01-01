In the upcoming days, Minnesota will begin welcoming their 2024 signees to campus as they begin their collegiate careers as Gophers. Over the next two weeks, we'll be highlighting each of the Gophers' early enrollees, looking at their high school careers, recruitment, and what they bring to Dinkeytown.

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

Lindsey took over the starting role in 2022-2023 for Fayetteville and immediately flourished. As a junior, he threw for 3,620 yards and completed 67% of his passes for 37 touchdowns to just three interceptions. As a senior, he followed that up with an even better season, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards while completing nearly 70% of his passes. He also had 52 touchdowns with a mere four interceptions. He earned MaxPrep's Player of the Year for the state of Arkansas. As part of that senior season, Lindsey led Fayetteville to a 13-0 record and a state championship which Gophers' head coach P.J. Fleck attended.

2023 Stats: 273-of-392 (69.6%), 3,916 yards, 52 touchdowns, 4 Interceptions; 49 carries, 64 yards Career Stats: 543-of-800 (67.9%), 7,636 yards, 90 touchdowns, 7 interceptions; 72 carries, -5 yards

HIS RECRUITMENT

Lindsey's recruitment wasn't a heavily contested one, the Fayetteville, Arkansas native for the most part flew under the radar heading into last offseason but did earn offers from Colorado State, Missouri State, South Alabama, Tennessee Tech, Tulsa, UAB, and UNLV. The Gophers offered Lindsey in April of last year and following the offer quickly became a favorite for Lindsey thanks to his family connections to the state and city. He would commit less than a month later and remain firm throughout his recruitment. The hometown Arkansas Razorbacks would make a late push for Lindsey but were unsuccessful in their attempt.

WHAT HE BRINGS TO THE GOLDEN GOPHERS

With prototypical size and a live arm, Lindsey is a highly intriguing prospect for the Gohpers at the quarterback position. The Arkansas native has a good handle of the pocket and can navigate the pocket better than most quarterbacks his age. Does a good job of keeping his eyes downfield and progressing through his reads. Shows good accuracy to all levels of the field and has the arm strength to throw balls into tight pockets. Beginning his career this January, the extra months of development could be quite big in his development. He'll have the opportunity to work with transfer quarterback Max Brosmer as well who should serve as a strong mentor for the freshman. Projects to a multi-year starter for the Gophers.

HIGHLIGHT FILM