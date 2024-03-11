This time last year, one of the bigger questions around the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program was how the Gophers would replace star running back Mohammed Ibrahim. Just two weeks into the regular season, the Gophers would find their answer. True freshman running back Darius Taylor. Entering this spring, the questions at running back are a little bit different. Taylor enters the spring as the Gophers' projected top back and the depth behind Taylor is quite solid as well. But how will the depth chart ultimately order itself? While only time will answer that question, we take a look today at the running backs who will be competing this spring and fall to fill out that depth chart.

Before getting started it's worth noting that the Golden Gophers did see the departure of a pair of young running backs this offseason in Zach Evans and Marquese Williams. Evans, a Texas native returned back to Lone Star State to play for North Texas after two years in Minneapolis while Williams departed from the program after less than a year on campus. He is now at the University of Akron. The Golden Gophers also brought in a pair of tailbacks from the transfer portal in former MAC Freshman of the Year Sieh Bangura and Oklahoma transfer Marcus Majors. With that, here's how the Gophers running back room sits entering spring practices.

PROJECTED STARTER: Darius Taylor

There should be no surprise when it comes to the Gophers' projected starting running back in 2024. As a true freshman last season, Michigan native Darius Taylor was nearly unstoppable, totaling 891 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns across 149 touches in six games played. In his six games played, Taylor recorded four games of 100+ rushing yards including three performances of 190+ yards, he also recorded a touchdown in four of six contests. If it were not for an injury that kept him out for the Gophers last five regular season games, Taylor likely would've been the BIg Ten Freshman of the Year, earning three Big Ten freshman of the week honors in his five regular season appearances. Now with all eyes set on him and his high-quality play when on the field in 2023, high expectations will be following Taylor entering 2024 and beyond.

MAIN ROTATION: Sieh Bangura, Bryce Williams, Marcus Major

The Gopers main rotation behind Darius Taylor in 2024 will likely project to be transfers Marcus Major and Sieh Bangura as well as seventh year Gopher Bryce Williams. That being said, it will be an interesting battle to see who comes out on top this spring and fall camp for the No. 2 running back spot, it will likely be either Williams or Bangura though Major will have an argument in the race as well. Williams over his first six years with the Gophers, has been a quality rotational running back and has totaled 263 carries for 1,097 yards and 12 touchdowns. Bangura had a very successful last two seasons with the Ohio Bobcats, totaling 800+ yards in both seasons including 1,078 yards in 2022. He comes to Minnesota with nearly 2,000 career rushing yards, 2,400+ yards from scrimmage and 25 total touchdowns. Major, entering his last year of eligibility had a rotational role at Oklahoma each of the last five seasons, totaling 194 attempts for 833 yards and eight touchdowns.

DEPTH: Jordan Nubin, Jaydon Wright, Fame Ijeboi, Cortez LeGrant, Zander Rockow