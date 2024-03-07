The Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback room will look quite different in 2024 than it did just a few months ago. Over the last few months, the Golden Gophers saw quite a bit of turnover at the position. The only familiar face from last season's quarterback room is redshirt freshman walk-on Max Shikenjansk. Departing from the program included 2023 starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis entered the transfer portal shortly following the end of the season and since has landed at Rutgers alongside his brother wide receiver Dino Kaliakmanis. Also departing the program this offseason was Drew Viotto and Cole Kramer. Viotto left the program after one year on campus and has since transferred to Eastern Michigan while Cole Kramer has begun his life after football though he did start the Gophers' Quick Lane Bowl matchup against Bowling Green in December.

While the program said goodbye to those three quarterbacks, they also welcomed a pair of signal callers into the program in transfer Max Brosmer and 2024 signee Drake Lindsey. Here's more on Brosmer, Lindsey, and Shikenjansk.

Projected Starter: Max Brosmer (Sr.+)

An AP Second Team FCS All-American in 2023, Max Brosmer was the Gophers' top quarterback target in the transfer portal this offseason and they quickly landed the Georgia native in early December. During his career at New Hampshire, Brosmer played in 36 games, completing 760-of-1,225 passing attempts (62%) for 8,713 yards and 70 touchdowns. He also had 10 additional rushing touchdowns over the course of his career in Durham. During his career, he earned numerous accolades including being a 2023 Walter Payton Award finalist, the FCS level's Heisman Trophy. The Gophers will hope that Brosmer will be able to step into their offense and be an immediate boost to the quarterback position. During his career at New Hampshire, Brosmer proved to be an accurate, reliable, and smart quarterback and has shown the ability to do everything the Gophers coaching staff will ask him to do in 2024, but will be able to adapt to the speed of the FBS game? That will likely be one of the ultimate deciding factors when it comes to just how successful Brosmer will be next season. The 2024 season will be Brosmer's last season of collegiate eligibility.

Second String: Drake Lindsey (Fr.)

The Golden Gophers are very excited by the potential of true freshman Drake Lindsey who enrolled on campus in January which could prove pivotal in his recruitment. With a lack of depth at the position, Lindsey is just an injury to Max Brosmer away from being thrown into the fire as the Gophers' starting quarterback. Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Lindsey led his team to a perfect 13-0 season in 2023 and a state championship. As a senior, Lindsey completed 69% of his passes for 3,941 yards and 54 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions. He was also named the Arkansas 7A Offensive Player of the Year and the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas. Entering this spring, Lindsey will be the Gophers' No. 2 quarterback which for a true freshman isn't exactly a normal occurrence. While the Gophers will likely try not to rush the development of Lindsey this spring and fall, they'll still need him to be in a place in which he could at least be a serviceable quarterback in 2024 if his number is called upon. In a perfect scenario, we likely see glimpses of Lindsey this upcoming fall for the Gophers but not enough that he ultimately burns his redshirt either.

Third string: Max Shikenjanski (R-Fr.)

The walk-on quarterback out of Stillwater, Minnesota did not see any time on the field in his first year with the program in 2023. If all goes to plan, he's unlikely to see any notable playing time in 2024 as well.



Overall