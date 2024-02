Now that the book is officially closed on the 2024 recruiting cycle, its time to turn our attention towards the 2025 recruiting cycle for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Over the next few days and weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group on the recruiting trail for Minnesota, looking at who the Gophers have offered, who the top targets are, and other names to know.

We'll also take a look at the program's scholarship numbers at the position, heading into this spring.