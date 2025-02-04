2026 DL Freddie Wilson sets official visit to Minnesota

Minnesota defensive line target Freddie Wilson, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida is coming off a junior day visit to Minnesota and has now set up an official visit to Minneapolis for the end of May.
Wilson announced on X, on Monday night that he will be making an official visit to Minnesota on May 31. He also currently has an official visit set up to the University of Miami for one week later.
Notably, Wilson was being primarily recruited by Winston DeLattiboudere but with DeLattiboudere headed to the Arizona Cardinals, Wilson's recruitment will likely now be led by current rush ends coach Dennis Dottin-Carter. Dottin-Carter is considered the frontrunner to be the next defensive line coach.
We'll see how the change on the defensive line affects Wilson's recruitment. He spoke very highly of DeLattiboudere to Gophers Nation saying, "Great Man very understanding, i could see him coaching me to be a better player but not only that but a better person."
Minnesota currently holds a trio of commitments in their 2026 recruiting class from quarterback Owen Lansu, offensive lineman Andrew Trout, and defensive lineman Howie Johnson.
