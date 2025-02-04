2026 DL Freddie Wilson sets official visit to Minnesota

Minnesota defensive line target Freddie Wilson, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida is coming off a junior day visit to Minnesota and has now set up an official visit to Minneapolis for the end of May.

Wilson announced on X, on Monday night that he will be making an official visit to Minnesota on May 31. He also currently has an official visit set up to the University of Miami for one week later.