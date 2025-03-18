Minnesota Adds a New Defensive Assistant to Staff

On Tuesday, Masyn Wylliis, a former assistant at Eastern Michigan, announced that he has joined the Gophers’ staff as a defensive assistant and will be helping coach the safeties. Wylliis spent three years at Eastern Michigan, working his way up from a recruiting and operations intern to an offensive recruiting assistant before spending this past season as a defensive assistant with the defensive ends.

Before beginning his coaching career, Wylliis played safety at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan while also competing in track and field as a sprinter and thrower. He will join an on-field support staff that currently includes: