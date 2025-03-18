Minnesota Adds a New Defensive Assistant to Staff

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a new defensive assistant to their coaching staff.
On Tuesday, Masyn Wylliis, a former assistant at Eastern Michigan, announced that he has joined the Gophers’ staff as a defensive assistant and will be helping coach the safeties. Wylliis spent three years at Eastern Michigan, working his way up from a recruiting and operations intern to an offensive recruiting assistant before spending this past season as a defensive assistant with the defensive ends.
Before beginning his coaching career, Wylliis played safety at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan while also competing in track and field as a sprinter and thrower. He will join an on-field support staff that currently includes:
Offensive Analyst- Bill Legg
Defensive Analyst - Kody Schutzman
Offensive Quality Control - Brian Sheehan
Special Teams Quality Control - Ryan Smith
Assistant Defensive Line Coach - Malik Hollings
Assistant Offensive Line Coach - James Bain
Head Strength and Conditioning - Dan Nichol
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation