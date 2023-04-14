Minnesota late on Thursday night added center Jack Wilson via the transfer portal. Wilson stands at 6-foot-11 and 325-pound. Minnesota will be the fourth school of his collegiate career after playing at Idaho, Oregon State, and Washington State.

This past season, Wilson appeared in 14 games for Washington State, scoring a total of four points and totaling five rebounds over the course of 40 minutes of action.

Wilson started his collegiate career at Oregon State in 2018-2019 where he played in seven games before spending two seasons at Idaho in 2019 and 2020, playing in a total of 22 games. Throughout his career, he's been a rotational player, averaging 11.5 minutes per game in his career.

During his time at Washington State, Wilson was also an offensive lineman for the Cougars.