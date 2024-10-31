Minnesota adds commitment from four-star SF Jacob Ross

(Photo by HoyaReport.com/ron bailey)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up their second commitment in their 2025 recruiting class. On Thursday, the Gophers added a commitment from four-star small forward Jacob Ross who recently took an official visit to Minneapolis.

Ross committed to the Gophers over offers from Albany, Coastal Carolina, Charleston, Fordham, George Mason, Kansas State, Radford, Towson, and VCU. The 6-foot-6, 170-pound small forward is the second commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle for Ben Johnson and his program. The Gophers also hold a commitment from guard Kai Shinholster, a three-star prospect out of Philadelphia.





The recruitment of the Long Island Lutheran standout has been a rapid one for the Gophers. The contact between the two has only been a few weeks old before the Gophers hosted Ross for his official visit last week, offering him on that visit. Ross is originally from Virginia originally was playing his high school basketball at Long Island Lutheran in New York but transferred to SoCal Academy ahead of his senior season.

The small forward comes from a strong basketball family, his older brother Jayden Ross was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, signing with the UConn Huskies. As a true freshman, Ross saw time in 23 games, averaging 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds per game. He also appeared in all six games of UConn's NCAA Tournament run as the Huskies won their second-straight national championship. There is also a third Ross brother as well, Jamison Ross, who recently earned his first Division I offer from Presbyterian.

What does Ross bring to the Gophers?

Ross will bring strong size and athleticism to the Gophers lineup. The Virginia native has shown the ability in his high school career and on the EYBL circuit to be an impactful player on both ends of the court and is able to create scoring opportunities both down low at the rim and from long distance.



What's next for Minnesota?

With the early signing period for basketball coming up in just under two weeks, the Golden Gophers are hoping to add at least one more member to their 2025 recruiting class. That prospect would be Rivals150 center Parker Jefferson, who like Ross, took an official visit to Minneapolis last week. A decision from Ross could come in the near future but it's not certain that such a decision would come before the end of the early signing period which is currently slated for November 13 through November 20.



