Minnesota adds Purdue TE transfer Drew Biber to roster

Minnesota has added their second transfer portal commitment in as many days as Purdue tight end Drew Biber has committed to the Gophers. Biber makes his decision after taking a visit to Minneapolis this week.

Biber will come to Minneapolis after four seasons with the Boilermakers. After making just two receptions in his first three seasons, playing in 25 games, Biber had a bigger season in 2024 with 13 receptions for 113 yards. His biggest game of the season came against Nebraska in September, recording three receptions for 24 yards.

He'll have one year of eligibility to use with the Gophers.





