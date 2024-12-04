Minnesota adds RB Trey Berry to 2025 recruiting class

After losing a commitment from three-star running back Shane Marshall earlier on Friday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a running back to their 2025 recruiting class. On Wednesday night, Montgomery, Alabama native and Sidney Lanier standout Trey Berry signed his letter of intent with the Gophers.

Berry was a running back the Gophers were familiar with after offering him in May and hosting him for an official visit in June.

The 6-foot-0, 205-pound tailback also held offers in his recruitment from Appalachian State, Boston College, Liberty, Marshall, Northwestern, Southern Miss, and Syracuse among numerous other Group of Five and FSC offers.

"I like the facility they got, a great organization, and. I like the stadium. Berry told Gophers Nation in May. "I like the stadium. He (RB coach Nic McKissic-Luke) said he really likes the way that I play."

As a senior, Berry rushed for 677 yards and 12 touchdowns across 140 carries for Sidney Lanier.