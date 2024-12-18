Minnesota adds transfer OL Marcellus Marshall to roster

He committed to the Gophers over offers from San Diego State, Florida State, Stanford, Northwestern, and Houston.

Minnesota has added another player to their roster out of the transfer portal. UCF offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall has announced his commitment to the Gophers after wrapping up an official visit with the program.

The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman is ranked as a top-210 player in the transfer portal according to Rivals.

This is the second time the Gophers have recruited Marshall out of the transfer portal, previously doing so after he left Kent State following the 2022 season.

Over the last two seasons, Marshall played in 25 games for the Knights, a majority of those games he spent playing right guard while also seeing some time at center. Prior to his time in Orlando, Marshall played mostly tackle for Kent State, bringing quite a bit of versatility to the program.

A highly experienced player, Marshall brings 42 career games played and 35 career starts to Minneapolis, and nearly 2,500 career snaps.

Marshall this season with 782 snaps over 13 games played, had a PFF grade of 57.0 including a pass-blocking grade of 74.0 and a run-blocking grade of 51.5. On 356 pass-blocking snaps, Marshall allowed 12 pressures and three sacks. For his career, he's allowed just four sacks on over 1,100 career pass blocking snaps.