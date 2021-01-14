On Thursday, Minnesota landed a commitment from one of the top offensive lineman in the Mountain West conference - Karter Shaw. After three years at Utah State, Shaw decided to enter his name into the transfer portal. It was only a day later that Minnesota extended an offer to Shaw, and now the 6-foot-4, 305-pound guard is a Gopher.

Extremely excited and blessed for the opportunity at University of Minnesota 🔥Ready to get to work! #rowtheboat pic.twitter.com/0rQLAEYgQH

Minnesota offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. coached at Utah State in 2019, and was quick to get in touch with one of his former players.

Richard Schnyderite, Publisher for TheKnightReport on the Rivals network, has been all over the situation and conducted an interview with Shaw on Tuesday.

“I actually got a call from my previous OC, coach Sanford,” he told Schnyderite. “He gave me a call to let me know that he is pretty interested, it went pretty quick today. They are a great school, great program and a great OC so I was also really excited about that one as well. Coach Sanford is awesome, he’s a really good guy and it would definitely be nice to see a familiar face around.”

Aside from his ties with coach Sanford, Shaw has big goals, and feels that playing at a bigger school like Minnesota will increase his chances of making them happen.

“My biggest thing is that I want to get to the NFL,” Shaw told TKR. “I feel as though playing in a bigger conference and at a bigger university, it would give me a better chance to achieve my goal.”

Shaw has lots of experience as he played in 23 games throughout his time at Utah State, and will enter his Minnesota career as a redshirt junior.