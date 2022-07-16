Minnesota among Top 5 for Taison Chatman

On Saturday, the 69th-ranked prospect included the Gophers among his Top 5 which also features Kansas, Xavier, Virginia, and Ohio State.

There is no doubt that Totino Grace (Minn.) four-star guard Taison Chatman is the top priority for Minnesota in the 2023 class.

Chatman has already taken official visits to Kansas and Xavier in June. This fall will be another important visit stretch for Chatman as he plans to officially visit Minnesota and Ohio State.

There is plenty of familiarity between Chatman and Minnesota. He's been on campus numerous times for football and basketball games.

When it comes to his return trip with the Gophers, the highly-touted guard is looking for a full college experience.

"I’m going to take an official to Minnesota," Chatman told TGR's Chris Monter. "It probably wouldn’t be until the fall during the football season, so I can get the full experience. Football game and all that."