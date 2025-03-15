Minnesota Basketball Coaching Search - What We Learned: Day 2

Minnesota's search for their next men's basketball head coach is only entering day two but plenty of inside information is pointing in one direction. Over on our Inside Gopher Nation board, we recap what we learned on day two of the search.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

NOT A SUBSCRIBER?

That's okay, there has NEVER been a better time to sign up today for a 30-day free trial at Gophers Nation! Get all the latest scoops on the Gophers coaching search and much more including Golden Gophers football, hockey and wrestling plus the latest recruiting info for 30 DAYS FREE. That includes FULL ACCESS to all of Gophers Nation's premium features. Get Rivals wall-to-wall coverage of the Gophers completely free for 30 days! New Users: Go to our SIGN-UP PAGE and enter the special coupon code: 30RIVALS Registered Users (new subscribers only): Use this sign-up page and enter the coupon code: 30RIVALS (SELECT MONTHLY OPTION)

WHY TO SUBSCRIBE TO GOPHERS NATION

Not a subscriber? That's okay! It's never too late to subscribe to Gophers Nation. Not only will you get access to each week's full visitors list, but you'll also have the following perks to go along with your subscription! * Access to Inside Gophers Nation, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Minnesota fans as well as the Gophers Nation staff. * In-depth analytics -- Gophers Nation and the Rivals Network partnered with PFF, the industry leader in analytics. Every week, Gophers Nation offers PFF grades, snap counts, and more, thanks to this fantastic partnership. * Dedicated team coverage -- Gophers Nation everry week is ready to provide the latest scoops and coverage on Minnesota Golden Gophers football, basketball, and hockey. * Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Minnesota's efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who the Gophers are targeting from the day they're offered to the day they sign their letters of intent. * All that, plus more, including access to our staff at GophersNation.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com. Sign up now for a subscription to GophersNation and get your first 30 days free!