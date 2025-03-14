REPORT: Minnesota forward Aaron Huglen to miss NCAA Tournament

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' men's hockey team will be without one of their key forwards in the NCAA Tournament.

According to a report from College Hockey News, Gophers forward Aaron Huglen, a senior forward from Roseau, Minnesota and 2019 fourth-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres will miss the tournament due to a leg injury. The report comes after Huglen left the Gophers' game on Sunday against Notre Dame after just six minutes of ce