Minnesota and Rivals 2021 Top 75
Richard Pitino and the Minnesota staff have become active with the 2021 Class early on. We have identified eight players that they have shown interest in, and seven of them are listed in Rivals Top...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news