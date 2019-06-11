Minnesota and Rivals new 2020 rankings
Rivals released its updated Class of 2020 Top 150 on Tuesday. Not only was the State of Minnesota well represented on the list, but so was its flagship university. Four in-state players made the to...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news