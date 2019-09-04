Minnesota and the new Rivals Class of 2020 rankings
Rivals released it's Class of 2020 rankings on Wednesday and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are well represented with prospects both in-state and out. There are almost a dozen players in the Top 150 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news