Minnesota has landed their first commitment of what is expected to be a busy month of June. 2025 athlete Ethan Stendel has committed to the Golden Gophers after receiving an offer earlier in the day following a strong camp performance.

"After a great camp and a conversation with @Coach_Fleck I’m exited to announce that I have received an offer from @GopherFootball," Stendel announced on X. "And after that’s said I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota!!!"

Prior to his commitment on Wednesday evening, Stendel previously held offers from Northern Iowa, Sioux Falls, and North Dakota. At the time of his recruitment, its unclear where the Gophers will project Stendel to play at the next level. For Caledonia, Stendel plays mostly quarterback but he does not project to be a quarterback at the FBS level.