The first two months of the 2023-2024 season have been a success for the Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball program. Ben Johnson's program after winning just nine games all of last season has already surpassed their win total going 10-3 over the first two months.

On top of that, they'll enter Big Ten play on a five-game winnings streak, the longest for the program since winning seven straight to open the 2021-2022 season.