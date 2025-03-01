Minnesota Basketball Hits Game Winner To Take Down Nebraska On The Road

The Golden Gophers kicked things off with a strong first half of play, hitting 50.0% of their shots from the field and that included going 4-of-8 from three to take a nine point lead into halftime.

However the second half wasn't as kind to them, as the Golden Gophers turned it over nine times, were out rebounded and out shot in the second half which allowed the Cornhuskers to claw their way back to take the lead with a little under six and a half minutes to go. However after some back and forth it seemed like Nebraska had the edge with the 65-64 lead with just four seconds left, but Brennan Rigsby nails the three with just a little over four seconds left and Nebraska missed their attempt resulting in a Gophers upset.

Minnesota was led today by Brennan Bigsby who finished with 20 points and Lu’Cye Patterson who contributed 16 points of his own. On top of that, the team got strong performances Dawson Garcia, Femi Odukale and Frank Mitchell who combined for 26 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists.