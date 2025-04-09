Minnesota Basketball Ranks Among Nation’s Most Valuable Programs

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal released an interesting article that took a look at which programs in college basketball are the most valuable. based on a study from Dr. Ryan Brewer of Indiana University - Columbus.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Brewer's objective was to determine, to the best of his ability, what college basketball programs would be worth if they could be bought and purchased similarly to professional sports teams.

To determine these values, Brewer studied "revenues and cash flows while making financial projections about the team’s sustainability."

Where Minnesota ranks among the country's most valuable programs may surprise you.

Leading the list of the country's most valuable programs are the ones you would generally expect. North Carolina is No. 1, with an enterprise value of $378 million. Rival Duke is just behind them at $370 million, the only other program in the country above $300 million.

Other schools within the top 10 include Ohio State, Louisville, Arizona, Syracuse, Illinois, Kentucky, and Arkansas.