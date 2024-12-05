Minnesota Bowl Projections: Are the Gophers bound for the Duke's Mayo Bowl?

Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck celebrates a blocked punt against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

With the latest College Football Playoff rankings being released on Tuesday, the bowl projections for the Minnesota Golden Gophers have been updated by most outlets. The latest bowl projection updates make it clear where the Gophers are likely headed this postseason.

Action Network: Duke Mayo's Bowl vs Virginia Tech

The most recent Action Network bowl projections have the Gophers headed to Charlotte, North Carolina to play in the Duke Mayo's Bowl against the ACC's Virginia Tech Hokies. The Hokies in their third season under head coach Brent Pry went 6-6 this season. The Gophers and Hokies have not previously met on the gridiron. Notably, Action Network has Minnesota as a potential four-point favorite in that matchup.

The Athletic: Duke Mayo's Bowl vs Louisville

The Athletic is also projecting a Duke Mayo's Bowl matchup but instead of Virginia Tech, the Gophers would face the Louisville Cardinals. The Cardinals were 8-4 in 2024 in their second season under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Gophers and Cardinals have never met.

Athlon Sports: Duke Mayo's Bowl vs Louisville

Three for three. Athlon is now also projecting the Gophers to be headed to North Carolina for the Duke Mayo's Bowl.

CBS Sports: Duke Mayo's Bowl vs Duke

Another vote for the Duke Mayo's Bowl but this time, the Gophers would be slated to face the Duke Blue Devils. In their first season under head coach Manny Diaz, the Blue Devils went 9-3. Once again, this would also be a first time matchup.

ESPN: Pinstripe Bowl vs Georgia Tech

Both Bonagura and Schlabach have Minnesota headed to the Pinstripe Bowl to face Georgia Tech. That being said, ESPN's bowl projections were released before the most recent College Football Playoff rankings which did shake up the Gophers bowl projections this week quite a bit. The two programs previously met in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl, a 34-10 win for the Gophers.

When is the 2025 Duke Mayo's Bowl?

If the Gophers do in fact get selected for the 2025 Duke Mayos' Bowl. It will still be quite a bit of await until Minnesota takes the field. This year's game is set for January 3, 2025, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Also previously known as the Queen City Bowl, Continental Tire Bowl, Meineke Car Care Bowl, and Belk Bowl, the Gophers have never appeared in the game.