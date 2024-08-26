Minnesota Breakout Candidate: DB Za'Quan Bryan
Our second breakout candidate for the Minnesota Golden Gophers entering this fall comes from the defensive side of the ball in the form of redshirt freshman defensive back Za'Quan Bryan.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Bryan has been one of the more impressive players in fall camp for the Gophers this fall camp and earned praise from Gophers head coach, P.J. Fleck recently. In a Minnesota secondary that saw quite a bit of turnover from last season, Bryan will have the opportunity this fall to carve himself out a consistent role at corner.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news