ago football

Minnesota Breakout Candidate: DB Za'Quan Bryan

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

Our second breakout candidate for the Minnesota Golden Gophers entering this fall comes from the defensive side of the ball in the form of redshirt freshman defensive back Za'Quan Bryan.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Bryan has been one of the more impressive players in fall camp for the Gophers this fall camp and earned praise from Gophers head coach, P.J. Fleck recently. In a Minnesota secondary that saw quite a bit of turnover from last season, Bryan will have the opportunity this fall to carve himself out a consistent role at corner.

