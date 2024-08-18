PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Minnesota Breakout Candidates: WR Tyler Williams

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Our first breakout candidate is transfer wide receiver Tyler Williams. The former-four star prospect is in his first season as a Golden Gopher after transferring into the program from the University of Georgia, where he spent the 2023 season.

Williams at 6-foot-3 and 210-pound brings some much needed size to the Golden Gophers wide receiver room and is the biggest receiver, the next closest being Elijah Spencer who stands in at 6-foot-2 and 200-pounds.

While his time in Athens did not go as expected, Williams still brings all the potential that he had coming out of Lakeland High School in Florida as part of the 2023 recruiting cycle, when he was a top-150 prospect according to Rivals.

"Williams is Georgia's newest commit and also the most well-rounded receiver," UGASports.com's Jed May said about Williams when he committed to the Bulldogs in September of 2022.

"He has great size at 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds. But Williams also has great speed, notching 4.4-second times in the 40-yard dash. He shows off those jets as a dynamic return man for Lakeland High School in Florida."

When combining his 6-foot-3 frame with sub-4.5 forty times, Williams is a unique and special wide receiver talent, one that doesn't come around too often. As fellow wide receiver LeMeke Brockington put it earlier this offseason, Williams is a "freaky" athlete.

Entering this season, Williams will likely serve as the backup to Elijah Spencer as the Gophers X-reciever but it is by no means a starting spot that if Spencer does in deed earn, that he is locked into.

Spencer could be under a microscope in 2024 after a quiet 2023 seaosn in which he recroded just nine receptions for 65 yards and three touchdowns. While he was not expected to habe the same level of success that he enjoyed at Charlotte, it was a far cry from his time with the 49ers in which he recorded 85 receptions for 1,324 yards and 15 touchdowns.

If Williams early this season could show that he's taking that next step in his development, he could displace Spencer as the starter.

Overall, Williams is a special wide receiver talent and arguably the most talented wide receiver on the roster when it comes to his raw talent. The question now is can Williams put it all together this fall? It may not be week one or even in September but the former four-star prospect is by all accounts a freak athlete and has the opportunity to emerge this fall as a true offensive weapon for the Gophers.

