Minnesota DB Craig McDonald enters transfer portal

Minnesota Football defensive back Craig McDonald has entered his name into the Transfer Portal , Gophers Nation has confirmed.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound safety hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota and ranked a three-star cornerback prospect as he was the No. 4 overall in Minnesota per Rivals.
Now McDonald has made quite the journey since leaving high school as he originally committed to and signed with Iowa State. He would go to appear in four games as a true freshman in 2020 and then played 13 more in 2023, where he accumulated 41 total tackles (24 solo), one pass deflections and two interceptions.
After that, McDonald made the decision to transfer to Auburn for the 2022 season, but only appeared in limited snaps through two games. He would then enter the portal again, where he would head back home to join the Golden Gophers for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, where he would appear in seven games with a total of two tackles before re-entering the portal yet again.
McDonald will now enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
