Minnesota CB Justin Walley declares for NFL Draft

Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley has declared for the NFL Draft and will forego his final year of eligibility, the D'iberville, Mississippi native announced on Thursday.

It is unclear if the All-Big Ten second-team selection by the coaches will play in the Gophers' Duke's Mayo Bowl matchup against Virginia Tech on January 3.

If he doesn't play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl he'll finish his career with 155 tackles, seven interceptions, 27 pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.