Minnesota CB Justin Walley declares for NFL Draft

Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley has declared for the NFL Draft and will forego his final year of eligibility, the D'iberville, Mississippi native announced on Thursday.
It is unclear if the All-Big Ten second-team selection by the coaches will play in the Gophers' Duke's Mayo Bowl matchup against Virginia Tech on January 3.
If he doesn't play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl he'll finish his career with 155 tackles, seven interceptions, 27 pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.
"Playing football at the collegiate level has been a dream come true—one I've worked for my entire life," Walley said in a statement posted on his Instagram.
"To have had the opportunity to do that here at Minnesota is something I'll always cherish. I want to thank my family for always believing in me and pushing me to be better. Your love and support have made this journey possible. To my teammates, to the Gopher fans, thank you for the bonds we've built and the memories we'll carry forever. You made every moment on that field special. I'm incredibly grateful to the coaching staff for believing in me, pushing me to grow, and preparing me for what's next. And to the fans—your support has meant everything. You've made every game unforgettable.With that being said, my family and I have decided my next step in my football journey. I have decided to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft."
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation